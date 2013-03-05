Judo-Greece's outspoken Boukouvala receives 18-month ban

ATHENS, Mar 5 (Reuters) - Greek judoka Ioulietta Boukouvala has been suspended for 18 months for insulting referees and “making inappropriate comments concerning expatriate athletes”, the Greek Judo Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who competes in the 57kg category and is one of Greece’s most prominent athletes, is no stranger to speaking out about officials.

She criticised match referees at the London 2012 Olympics for not punishing Yurisleydis Lupetey after accusing the Cuban of biting her on the hand during the first round bout which Boukouvala surprisingly lost. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)