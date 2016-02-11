FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Juhayna raises full year dividend
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Juhayna raises full year dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country’s largest dairy product and juice makers, will distribute a higher 0.15 Egyptian pound per share dividend on February 28, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Juhayna posted full year net income for 2015 of 280 million Egyptian pounds ($35.8 million) compared with 170 million pounds a year earlier, the firm said in January.

The dividend paid last year was 0.10 Egyptian pound.

The company said previously it is looking to invest 600 million Egyptian pounds in the coming year to expand its operations around the country. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

