FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Juhayna says dollar crisis behind decline in Q3 profits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Juhayna says dollar crisis behind decline in Q3 profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with chairman's comments, adds background)

By Ehab Farouk

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries SAE's third-quarter net profit fell 34 percent due to dollar shortages and the Egyptian company's decision not to fully pass on higher import costs, Chairman Safwan Thabet told Reuters on Thursday.

Juhayna, Egypt's largest dairy products and juices producer, reported a decline in net profit to 58.19 million Egyptian pounds ($6.55 million) from 88.23 million one year earlier.

Juhayna's sales jumped 10.9 percent for the third quarter, to 1.259 billion Egyptian pounds from 1.135 billion one year earlier.

Thabet said the jump only partly reflected the company's higher costs.

"Sales increased in light of unusual conditions, and this is good. But the increase in cost was not fully passed on to the consumer," said Thabet. "We are increasing prices only slightly in order to maintain our customers."

An acute shortage of dollars in Egypt has sapped businesses' ability to purchase from abroad and crippled manufacturers that rely on imported raw materials following a 2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors, vital sources of hard currency.

Importers have had no choice but to turn to a black market to get dollars as banks ration meagre supplies for essential commodities. This has driven up costs, with businesses paying 15 Egyptian pounds or more per dollar in recent weeks versus an official rate of 8.8.

Thabet said the company had begun work on reducing the proportion of imported raw materials it uses to 50 percent from 60 percent over the next year. (writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.