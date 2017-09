CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries one of the country’s largest dairy product and juice makers, said it posted net profit of 61 million Egyptian pounds ($7.79 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 85 percent on the same period of 2014.

Full year net income for 2015 was 280 million pounds compared with 170 million pounds a year earlier, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.