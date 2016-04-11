FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Julius Baer names Yuen Asia head of wealth and tax planning
April 11, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Julius Baer names Yuen Asia head of wealth and tax planning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Bank Julius Baer has appointed Eleanor Yuen as Asian head of its Wealth and Tax Planning Advisory business, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

Yuen, who will be based in Hong Kong, previously worked at Credit Suisse Trust for 11 years and was most recently Global Head, Wealth Planners.

She has also held senior roles in trust administration and marketing at Citibank, Schroder Investment Management and HSBC International Trustee Ltd, Julius Baer said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith)

