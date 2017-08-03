FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Swiss bank Julius Baer opens UK offices to seize on Brexit nerves
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Reuters Focus
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 3 hours ago

Swiss bank Julius Baer opens UK offices to seize on Brexit nerves

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss private Julius Baer is opening new offices in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow, it said on Thursday, as it looks to bank for wealthy Britons spooked by uncertainty from Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

Speaking last week, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said Britain is "one of the biggest opportunities for Julius Baer because of the market situation".

"The typical high-net-worth individual in the UK is feeling very uncertain about the future in terms of assets, in terms of currency risk, in terms of diversification and in terms of how they should be positioning themselves in this market," he said.

A person familiar with the plans said Julius Baer would likely staff the offices with around 30 employees. Julius Baer will also establish a small team in Belfast.

Britain has the world's fourth-largest population of millionaire households, according Boston Consulting Group, behind the United Sates, China and Japan.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.