FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer to buy Commerzbank Luxembourg arm for 68 mln euros
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer to buy Commerzbank Luxembourg arm for 68 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Commerzbank AG’s Luxembourg private banking franchise with close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in assets under management, Baer announced on Wednesday.

“The total consideration is approximately 68 million euros, assuming 25 million euros of regulatory capital is transferred as part of the transaction. Total restructuring and integration costs are expected to amount to approximately 20 million,” it added in a statement, saying the deal was set to close in mid-2016 and would be accretive to adjusted earnings immediately following closing.

$1 = 0.9141 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.