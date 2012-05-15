Julius Baer warns of higher costs, lower margin

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Julius Baer cautioned investors that costs are edging higher and its private banking margins are sliding after four months, as a slump in risk appetite and client activity take their toll on profits.

“A number of steps have been initiated with the aim to bring the cost-income ratio down in the course of the year,” Julius Baer said in a statement on Tuesday. The steps won’t include additional job cuts, a spokesman told Reuters.

The Swiss private bank didn’t provide an update to an ongoing U.S. tax probe into hidden offshore accounts at eleven Swiss banks including Baer and Credit Suisse. Julius Baer, which hasn’t taken any financial provisions despite what is expected to be a hefty fine, has in past said it remains too early to gauge the final cost, but it was confident it has enough financial firepower to pay a potential fine.

The Swiss government is spearheading negotiations for an industry-wide settlement to cover all Swiss banks, but banks in the crosshairs of justice officials such as Baer are conducting additional, separate talks. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)