FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer says 4-month assets rise, net new money on track
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Julius Baer says 4-month assets rise, net new money on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Wednesday that four-month assets rose 4 percent from year-end to 264 billion Swiss francs ($296.70 billion), as it won fresh funds from clients and added a recent Brazilian acquisition to its assets.

In a four-month statement, the Swiss private bank said net new money was within its target, which is 4 to 6 percent, and that its gross margin on assets rose to 95 basis points, up from 91 basis points in the second half.

Julius Baer, which is integrating Merrill Lynch’s overseas wealth arm, which it bought in August 2012, said it cut roughly 100 staff in the first four months. ($1 = 0.8898 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.