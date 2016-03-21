FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-client claims up to $125 mln from Swiss bank Julius Baer
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Ex-client claims up to $125 mln from Swiss bank Julius Baer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - A former client of Julius Baer has served the Swiss bank with a claim for up to around 121 million Swiss francs ($124.8 million) for losses allegedly stemming from foreign exchange transactions, Baer said on Monday.

“The claimant claims losses in the context with foreign exchange transactions and argues that the bank has breached its duties with respect to diligence, disclosure and information duties,” Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank said in its 2015 annual report.

Zurich-based Baer said it was contesting the claim, which was served to the bank in October for 1 million francs plus accrued interest since 2008.

The former client filed a partial claim, Baer said, reserving the right to increase the claimed amount to about 121 million francs.

The former client has argued that the total losses caused by foreign exchange transactions totalled 441 million francs.

$1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.