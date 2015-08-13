MOVES-Julius Baer names Jimmy Lee as Asia head

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said it had named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival Credit Suisse Group.

Lee will become a member of Bank Julius Baer’s executive board from the start of 2016, it added in a statement on Thursday.

It said Lee had worked at the Credit Suisse Group for 11 years, most recently as Market Group Head, Hong Kong. He also held senior positions in Asia at Clariden Leu and Deutsche Bank.

The move comes as Swiss banks step up a battle for Asia’s super-rich. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)