Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer named David Durlacher as chief executive of Julius Baer International Ltd, London.

Durlacher will start in his new role, pending regulatory approval, after current CEO Adam Horowitz retires.

Durlacher joined Julius Baer from Merrill Lynch International Wealth Management UK in 2013. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)