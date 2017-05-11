MOVES-Swiss bank Julius Baer hires new market head for Italy

May 11 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday that Luca Venturini would succeed Beda Kraehenmann as market head for Italy.

Venturini joins from Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) where he has held different senior management positions during the past six years.

He will be based in Lugano and report to Stephen Kamp, head of southern Europe and Israel.

Kraehenmann said he wanted to reduce his managerial responsibilities after 43 years in the banking industry.

After the transition, he will concentrate on servicing key clients as Team Head in Market Italy. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)