Julius Baer says 10-month assets up on new funds, US dollar, M&A

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Friday overall client assets rose 12 percent in the first ten months of the year over last year, helped by fresh client money, a strong US dollar, and the acquisition of Brazilian wealth manager GPS earlier this year.

The Zurich-based private bank is one of roughly a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation by U.S. authorities for helping wealthy Americans evade tax through Swiss offshore accounts.

It did not elaborate on the status of negotiations with U.S. officials over a settlement. Baer has not made a provision for any potential fine, saying previously it cannot adequately estimate the ultimate amount.

Baer said its assets under management rose to 285 billion Swiss francs (294.79 billion US dollars) at the end of October, from 274 billion francs in June.

Julius Baer said in July it would buy the clients at the Swiss private bank of Israel’s Bank Leumi and acquire Leumi’s private banking subsidiary in Luxembourg.

Baer said the deal was in progress, and that it would look for an alternative with Leumi in Luxembourg instead of buying the Israeli bank’s entity vehicle.

The wealth manager also said the integration of its 2012 acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s overseas private bank was on track. (1 US dollar = 0.9668 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin)