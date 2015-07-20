FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer first-half profit slides following U.S. charge
July 20, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer first-half profit slides following U.S. charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Monday first-half net profit slid after a $350 million charge towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

“The financial results were impacted by the recently announced U.S. provision, and Julius Baer will continue to work toward closing this regrettable legacy issue as soon as possible,” the Zurich-based bank’s Chief Executive Boris Collardi said in a statement.

The private bank’s net profit shrank to 39 million Swiss francs ($40.53 million) from 178.3 million francs year ago.

Julius Baer also said it will buy a 40 percent stake in Mexican financial adviser NSC Asesores for an undisclosed price, to bolster its Latin American activities. ($1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

