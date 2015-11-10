FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer sees asset base rise 2 pct in first 10 months of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Tuesday its base of managed assets had risen by 2 percent in the first 10 months of 2015.

Baer said its assets under management (AuM) at the end of October totaled 297 billion Swiss francs ($295.73 billion), up 6 billion francs since the end of 2014.

“In the year-to-date development, Group AuM was supported by positive contributions from continued net new money, market performance, the transfer of AuM from Leumi Private Bank AG in the first half of the year and the transfer of Merrill Lynch’s international wealth management business in India in September,” Zurich-based Baer said in its 10-month trading statement. ($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

