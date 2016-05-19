FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Julius Baer says managed assets up 2 pct in 2016 at 305 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 2 percent to 305 billion Swiss francs ($308.7 billion) in the first four months of the year.

In an interim management statement, Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank said net new money growth was below 3 percent, outside its medium-term target of between 4 percent and 6 percent on an annualised basis.

Zurich-based Baer also announced an additional cost savings of around 50 million francs after its cost to income ratio, a key efficiency measure, for the first four months came in above its 64 percent to 68 percent target range.

$1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

