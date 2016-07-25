FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Julius Baer says assets under management up 4 pct in H1
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Julius Baer says assets under management up 4 pct in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 4 percent to 311 billion Swiss francs ($315 billion) in the first six months of 2016.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted net new money, a volatile but important indicator of future earnings in wealth management, of 3.7 percent, missing its goal of between 4 percent and 6 percent on an annualised basis.

This is one of Zurich-based Baer's three medium-term targets, all of which the bank reaffirmed.

Baer also said first-half adjusted net profit rose more than 200 percent year on year - when factoring in a provision for a 2015 U.S. legal case - to 402 million francs, ahead of analysts' forecasts.

$1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.