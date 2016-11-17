FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Julius Baer says managed assets rise 9 pct in first 10M of 2016
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

Julius Baer says managed assets rise 9 pct in first 10M of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 9 percent in the ten months of 2016 to 327 billion Swiss francs ($326.45 billion).

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said net new money in the year to date on an annualised basis was close to 4 percent, the bottom end of its medium-term target range of 4-6 percent.

"Based on the relationship manager (RM) hirings and the current net inflows outlook, net new money is expected to improve well into the 4-6 percent target range in 2017," Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.