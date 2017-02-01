FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer says 2016 adjst. net profit 706 mln Sfr; dividend 1.20 Sfr
February 1, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 months ago

Julius Baer says 2016 adjst. net profit 706 mln Sfr; dividend 1.20 Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Wednesday posted 2016 adjusted net profit of 705.5 million Swiss francs ($712.2 million), ahead of the average estimate for 679 million in a Reuters poll.

Net profit under IFRS accounting standards was 619 million francs, up 411 percent on 2015 when the bank's bottom line was hit by provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients.

Baer, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, brought in 12 billion francs in net new money in 2016, a growth rate of 4 percent and at the bottom end of its 4-6 percent medium-term target range. The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.20 francs per share, compared to 1.10 francs last year.

$1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

