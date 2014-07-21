FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer says to buy Bank Leumi Swiss, Luxembourg private bank
July 21, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Julius Baer says to buy Bank Leumi Swiss, Luxembourg private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Monday that it will buy the private banking activities of Bank Leumi in Luxembourg and Switzerland, in a deal which will cost up to 70 million Swiss francs ($78.01 million).

The Zurich-based private bank said goodwill payable on the deal is 10 million francs, but that restructuring, integration and other spending will add to the total cost.

The deal will add a low single-digit percentage to earnings per share from 2016, Baer said, if three quarters of Leumi’s clients transfer their funds.

$1 = 0.8973 Swiss Francs Reporting By Katharina Bart

