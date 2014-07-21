Julius Baer says to buy Bank Leumi Swiss, Luxembourg private bank

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Monday that it will buy the private banking activities of Bank Leumi in Luxembourg and Switzerland, in a deal which will cost up to 70 million Swiss francs ($78.01 million).

The Zurich-based private bank said goodwill payable on the deal is 10 million francs, but that restructuring, integration and other spending will add to the total cost.

The deal will add a low single-digit percentage to earnings per share from 2016, Baer said, if three quarters of Leumi’s clients transfer their funds.