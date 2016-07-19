FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Julius Baer announces new regional set up, board appointments
July 19, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Julius Baer announces new regional set up, board appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Julius Baer on Tuesday announced a new regional set up and changes to its executive board as the private bank seeks to make savings and improve its client and market focus.

The bank said its new organisation will consist of five regions of Switzerland, Europe, Emerging Markets, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

It said Philipp Rickenbacher has been appointed as new head advisory solutions, and Nic Dreckmann as new chief operating officer. (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)

