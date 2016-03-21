FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer CEO made around 6 mln Sfr in 2015 - annual report
March 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Julius Baer CEO made around 6 mln Sfr in 2015 - annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi received 6.16 million Swiss francs ($6.35 million) in total compensation for 2015 based on calculations in accordance with a Swiss referendum on executive pay curbs, the Swiss bank said.

This was up from 5.73 million francs in 2014, Zurich-based Baer said in its 2015 annual report released on Monday.

Based on the company’s view, which uses a performance-related pay figure awarded in early 2016 instead of 2015, he made 5.96 million francs, down from 6.4 million francs.

$1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

