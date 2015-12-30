FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer reaches agreement in U.S. tax case with extra $200 mln in provisions
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer reaches agreement in U.S. tax case with extra $200 mln in provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Julius Baer has set aside nearly $200 million in additional provisions to settle a U.S. criminal investigation that it helped wealthy American clients dodge taxes, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, settling the financial component of the case.

The bank’s new provision for the settlement is $547.25 million, more than one and a half times the $350 million Zurich-based Baer had set aside in June to cover potential penalties in the U.S. tax case.

The full resolution remains subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the bank said. It expects a resolution with the DOJ in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.