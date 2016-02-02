FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two ex-Julius Baer bankers plead not guilty in U.S. tax case
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Two ex-Julius Baer bankers plead not guilty in U.S. tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two former Julius Baer private bankers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges that they conspired to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.

Daniela Casadei and Fabio Frazzetto, former client advisers with the Swiss bank, entered their pleas in Manhattan federal court after voluntarily agreeing to face the charges. Both are Swiss citizens normally beyond the reach of U.S. extradition. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.