Germans raid Julius Baer clients in tax crackdown -report

* Raids on homes of German clients named on CD

* Social Democrats threaten to block “too soft” tax deal

* Julius Baer shares slip, underperform peers

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German tax inspectors have raided clients of Swiss bank Julius Baer, the latest development in a dispute over untaxed money held in secret Swiss accounts, a German magazine reported.

Tax officials in the German town of Aachen told “Manager Magazin”, in an advance print ahead of publication on Friday, that they had carried out the raids on the homes of Baer clients whose names were on a compact disc passed to German authorities.

The report comes after German tax authorities raided Credit Suisse clients last month, while French officials searched the homes of rival UBS employees, deepening the crackdown on foreigners hiding money in Swiss offshore accounts to dodge taxes.

Authorities in Aachen declined to comment on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the regional North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Finance said tax authorities were repeatedly offered CDs with names of bank clients and had examined their contents.

Baer spokesman Jan Vonder Muehll declined to comment on the report of raids on clients, but said: “Because of the numerous reports on alleged data acquisition by German authorities we remind clients to clarify their fiscal status.”

Baer shares were down 0.4 percent at 32.22 francs at 0845 GMT, compared to a 0.5 percent firmer European banking sector .

The reported raids come as Germany’s main opposition party, the Social Democrats, has threatened to bloc a tax deal with Switzerland aimed at regularising untaxed Swiss accounts held by Germans, arguing it is too lenient on tax evaders.

If the deal is eventually ratified, Switzerland would levy a punitive retroactive tax on undeclared capital held by Germans in Swiss bank accounts and would apply a withholding tax to future interest income from those accounts.

Germany has promised to stop buying leaked bank data naming suspected tax cheats if the tax deal comes into force.

Last year, Julius Baer agreed to pay German tax authorities 50 million euros to close a tax probe, while Credit Suisse said it would pay 150 million euros to end an investigation into its employees. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Erica Billingham)