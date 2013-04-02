FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Julius Baer has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg which it bought from Merrill Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses it acquired from the U.S. bank.

The Swiss bank said on Tuesday the transfers would substantially boost its businesses in South America and Monaco.

“Moreover, we enter the market in the important financial centre Luxembourg with a substantial client base, which also opens up new business opportunities,” said Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi in a statement.

Baer closed its purchase of Merrill Lynch’s wealth management business outside of the United States and Japan in February, with the aim of expanding in fast-growing emerging markets and strengthening its business in more mature ones.

Baer said it would also transfer other major former Merrill Lynch businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK later this year. It said it expects the integration to be complete in the first quarter of 2015, with most large businesses to be transferred this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.