FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer gives details on rights issue
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 8, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Julius Baer gives details on rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Monday said it would offer all shareholders three new shares for every 29 shares already held as it seeks to finance its purchase of part of Bank of America Merrill Lynch wealth management business.

Julius Baer announced the acquisition of Merrill Lynch’s overseas wealth management business in August as it seeks to expand in fast-growing emerging markets.

The subscription price for the new registered shares was fixed at 24.20 per share, Baer said in a statement, aiming to raise gross proceeds of 492 million Swiss francs ($529.97 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.