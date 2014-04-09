FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer sees resolution to US tax probe in foreseeable future
April 9, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Julius Baer sees resolution to US tax probe in foreseeable future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer sees itself reaching an agreement with the U.S. authorities in a dispute over tax in the foreseeable future, its chief said on Wednesday, giving the clearest indication yet of when a resolution might be expected.

Baer is one of 14 Swiss banks being targeted by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly offering hidden offshore accounts to help clients avoid taxes.

“We are working closely together with the U.S. authorities and are fundamentally ready to reach a settlement. We are confident that this tax issue of the past can be resolved in the foreseeable future,” said CEO Boris Collardi, according to pre-prepared comments due to be delivered at the private bank’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter)

