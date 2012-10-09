FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-J. Baer set to cut up to 1,000 jobs after takeover
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-J. Baer set to cut up to 1,000 jobs after takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer will cut up to around 1,000 jobs as a result of its purchase of part of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s wealth management business.

Baer said it planned a “significant reduction of former Bank of America corporate overhead” as well as cuts to the middle and back office functions of the combined group, reducing the combined staff of approximately 5,700 by 15-18 percent.

Baer, which is presenting to analysts and investors details of the acquisition later in London later on Tuesday, also reported that its assets under management had risen to 184 billion Swiss francs ($197.11 billion) at the end of August.

Julius Baer announced the acquisition in August of Merrill Lynch’s wealth management business outside of the United States and Japan to expand in fast-growing emerging markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.