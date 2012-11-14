Julius Baer says 10-month assets rise, inflows on target

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Wednesday that overall client asset rose from August and fresh funds won from wealthy clients are on track with targets.

The Zurich-based private bank’s assets under management rose to 187 billion at the end of October.

This compares with 184 billion at the end of August, when Baer last disclosed a trading statement alongside cuts of around 1,000 jobs following its purchase of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAC.N> international wealth management business.