FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg it bought from U.S. bank Merrill Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses it acquired.

Baer said on Tuesday the transfers would substantially boost its businesses in South America and Monaco.

“Moreover, we enter the market in the important financial centre Luxembourg with a substantial client base, which also opens up new business opportunities,” said Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi in a statement.

Baer said it would also transfer other major former Merrill Lynch businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.