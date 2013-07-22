FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer H1 adjusted profit rises as client activity perks up
July 22, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Julius Baer H1 adjusted profit rises as client activity perks up

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Julius Baer on Monday said adjusted net profit rose more than 25 percent in the first half, beating analyst estimates as increased client activity lifted operating income and gross margins.

Adjusted net profit stood at 261 million Swiss francs ($277.48 million), ahead of estimates for 238 million francs in a poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The Swiss private bank, which is being investigated by U.S. authorities cracking down on tax evasion, described as “helpful” measures announced by the Swiss government earlier this month to help Swiss banks including Baer to cooperate with U.S. authorities.

Strict bank secrecy, which helped Switzerland build a $2 trillion offshore industry, is under fierce attack as cash-strapped governments get tough on tax evaders, with Swiss banks under investigation in Germany, France and the United States. ($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Martin da Sa‘Pinto)

