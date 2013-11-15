FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer says 10-month assets rise 31 pct
November 15, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Julius Baer says 10-month assets rise 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Julius Baer said on Friday that overall client assets rose 31 percent in the first ten months of the year, helped by a recent acquisition.

The Zurich-based private bank’s assets under management rose to 249 billion Swiss francs ($271.91 billion)at the end of October, from 218 billion francs in June.

In July, Baer beat estimates for first-half profits, but said it would spend more than initially budgeted to integrate last year’s acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s overseas private bank.

Baer said that deal was on track.

$1 = 0.9158 Swiss francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, writing by Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
