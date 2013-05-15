FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer says client inflows below target through April
May 15, 2013 / 5:20 AM / in 4 years

Julius Baer says client inflows below target through April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said fresh inflows from clients were “volatile” and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months.

The bank’s gross margin, a measure of profitability of assets, rose to 98 basis points, higher than the 95.9 basis points, or hundredths of a percent, helped by increased client trading.

Assets under management rose 16 percent to 220 billion Swiss francs ($229.80 billion) in the first four months of the year, boosted by client inflows from its buy of Merrill Lynch’s non U.S. wealth management business.

$1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
