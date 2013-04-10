FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer shareholders vote against bank's pay plan
April 10, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Julius Baer shareholders vote against bank's pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Julius Baer shareholders on Wednesday voted against the private bank’s pay plan for 2012, the first time investors have rejected a Swiss firm’s compensation proposals.

More than 63 percent of the Swiss bank’s shareholders voted against the plan, which includes 6.68 million Swiss franc ($7.15 million) in 2012 compensation for Chief Executive Boris Collardi. The vote is non-binding.

“The board of directors will take the appropriate measures to work towards a positive vote at the next annual general meeting,” Julius Baer said in a statement.

The vote comes a month after Swiss citizens voted in a referendum to introduce some of the world’s strictest controls on executive pay, including giving shareholders a binding vote on compensation at listed companies in future.

$1 = 0.9340 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter

