MOVES-Swiss bank Julius Baer's unit names Hector Sants as chairman
June 30, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Swiss bank Julius Baer's unit names Hector Sants as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Julius Baer International Ltd London, a unit of Swiss bank Julius Baer Group Ltd, said it had appointed Hector Sants as chairman, effective July 1.

He replaces Gian Rossi, who served as chairman for nine years.

Rossi, who is head of northern, central and eastern Europe and member of the executive board of Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd, will remain actively involved with the firm’s business in the UK, Julius Baer said on Tuesday.

Sants will also work as a partner and vice chairman of Oliver Wyman based in London.

He has previously worked at Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse First Boston AG and the Financial Services Authority. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

