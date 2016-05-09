BRIEF-Julong unit to set up JV

May 9 (Reuters) - Julong :

* Says its Liaoning-based financial self-service equipment wholly owned sub-subsidiary to use 3 million yuan to set up a JV in Beijing with a Chongqing-based automobile making company

* Says the JV to be engaged in special equipment technology

* Says the sub-subsidiary to hold 60 percent in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yCsP

