BRIEF-Julong unit to set up JV
#Office Equipment
May 9, 2016 / 10:02 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Julong unit to set up JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Julong :

* Says its Liaoning-based financial self-service equipment wholly owned sub-subsidiary to use 3 million yuan to set up a JV in Beijing with a Chongqing-based automobile making company

* Says the JV to be engaged in special equipment technology

* Says the sub-subsidiary to hold 60 percent in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yCsP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
