FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek toy seller Jumbo posts profit rise, beats target
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

Greek toy seller Jumbo posts profit rise, beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest toy seller Jumbo on Thursday posted a 37 percent rise in net profit for its latest fiscal year, beating its own target thanks to robust sales in Cyprus and Bulgaria.

Jumbo, which operates 52 department stores in crisis-hit Greece and another 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit for its fiscal year ending in June rose to 101 million euros ($128.49 million) from 74 million euros in its previous fiscal year.

Consumption in Greece has been hammered by a six-year austerity-induced recession, which has wiped out about a third of Greek household income. But Jumbo has fared relatively well thanks to its continuous expansion outside its home market. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.