Greek toy seller Jumbo first-half profit up 6 percent

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest toy retailer Jumbo posted higher first-half profit year-on-year on Thursday and stuck to its forecast for a 4 to 6 percent rise in full-year sales despite recent political turmoil in Greece.

The chain, which has 52 stores in Greece and 17 in its three overseas markets of Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said group net profit rose 6.3 percent to 62.7 million euros for the six months to Dec. 31.

That compares to a profit of 59 million euros in the same period in 2013.

The toy chain had seen an 11 percent rise in profit in the three months to September. But last month it said that political instability in Greece, which headed to snap polls after lawmakers failed to elect a president in December, put a lid on the improvement.

However, it reiterated its forecast, first made in July, for a sales rise of 4-6 percent for the year to June 30 and said it was sticking to its plans to open two more stores in Greece and Romania by the summer. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas)