FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek toy seller Jumbo 9-month profit up 7 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Greek toy seller Jumbo 9-month profit up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest toy retailer Jumbo on Monday posted a 7 percent rise in profit for the nine-month period ending in March and reaffirmed its forecast for a four to six percent rise in full-year sales despite tough conditions in Greece.

Despite a six-year recession in Greece, Jumbo has fared well, helped by its expansion into foreign markets.

The chain, which has 52 stores in Greece and 18 in its three overseas markets in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said group net profit rose to 74.5 million euros ($81.74 million) in the nine months to March.

That compares with a profit of 69.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Jumbo announced last month an 8.6 percent rise in nine-month sales to 446.1 million euros.

The group said on Monday that results were boosted by better cost management and higher sales, partly due to an earlier celebration of the Greek Orthodox Easter on April 12.

Jumbo has opened five stores in Greece, Cyprus and Romania since July last year and plans to open another two by July. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.