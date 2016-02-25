FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jumbo says H1 profit up 15.7 pct, maintains sales outlook
February 25, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Jumbo says H1 profit up 15.7 pct, maintains sales outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greek toy retailer Jumbo said on Thursday net profit for the first half to December rose 15.7 percent year-on-year to 72.5 million euros ($80.01 million), helped by lower transport and commodity costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 105.5 million euros, with sales coming in at 371.8 million euros, an annual rise of 9 percent.

Despite the positive results, Jumbo reiterated its annual sales growth estimate of between 6 and 8 percent, saying challenges in Greece would continue in the coming months.

Greek farmers have been blocking highways in the country for weeks and other professional groups have been protesting against a pension reform plan the government has to legislate to wrap up a first review of its international bailout and start debt relief talks.

Jumbo, which operates 51 stores in Greece and another 20 in Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus, plans to add four stores. ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

