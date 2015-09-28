FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Jumbo profit rises but capital controls prevent dividend payout
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Jumbo profit rises but capital controls prevent dividend payout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest toy seller Jumbo on Monday posted a 3.5 percent rise in net profit for its last fiscal year but said it will not pay a dividend because of capital controls.

The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 19 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit came in at 104.8 million euros for the year ending June 30 from 101.2 million euros a year earlier.

Net earnings beat Jumbo’s own forecast of between 90 and 95 million euros. But the company will not distribute a dividend to shareholders due to capital restrictions that were imposed on June 29.

Jumbo said its decision will apply until Greece’s economy stabilises. It paid 0.36 euros a share to shareholders in previous fiscal years.

Greece imposed capital controls and shut its banks for three weeks in the summer to stem a massive flight of deposits due to political uncertainty as a result of acrimonious bailout talks with its international lenders.

Its economy is seen shrinking by 2.3 percent this year. Jumbo said it plans to replace small stores with new hyper outlets in Greece and focus on its investment plan in Romania. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.