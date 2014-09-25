UPDATE 1-Greek toy seller Jumbo restores dividend after profit rises

* Annual net profit rose 37 pct to 101 mln euros

* Jumbo to propose a 0.18 euro dividend/share

* Robust sales growth in Cyprus, Bulgaria (Adds dividend, details)

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Leading Greek toy retailer Jumbo reported a 37 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday and said it was reinstating its dividend after benefiting from strong sales in Cyprus and Bulgaria.

Jumbo said it was proposing a dividend of 0.18 euros a share. The firm did not make a payout to shareholders last year after it was hit by a loss on its Cypriot deposits. Jumbo also wanted to save money to repay a euro bond which expired in May.

Jumbo, which operates 52 stores in crisis-hit Greece and 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit for its financial year ending in June rose to 101 million euros ($128.5 million) from 74 million euros in 2013.

The profit figure was well ahead of a target of 80-85 million euros which he company had set itself.

The market in Greece has been hammered by a six-year austerity-induced recession, which has wiped out about a third of household income. But Jumbo has been cushioned by its continuous expansion outside its home market.

Jumbo had already reported that revenue for the year rose 8 percent to 542 million euros. On Thursday, it attributed the increase to growth of more than 10 percent in Cyprus and Bulgaria.

For the current year, the company expects net profit of 90-95 million euros and a 4-6 percent rise in sales.

Jumbo, which has a market capitalisation of 1.4 billion euros, launched five new stores last year and is planning to open another six by next June.

Its shares are down around 7 percent this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.