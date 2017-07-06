BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige sells bad loans worth 938 mln euros
* sold bad loans worth 938.3 million euros to Brisca Securitisation vehicle on June 16
MUMBAI, July 6 Jumbotail, an Indian startup building an online wholesale marketplace for groceries, has raised $8.5 million in a funding round led by venture firm Kalaari Capital with the participation of Nexus Venture Partners.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company will use the new funds to enhance technology and operational capabilities, Nexus said in a statement on Thursday. Founded in 2015 with a funding of $2 million by Nexus, Jumbotail has started operations in the southern city of Bengaluru and plans to gradually expand across the country. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)
TOKYO, July 6 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 30 4,894,183 33,628,181 -28,733,998 Jun 23 10,550,333 203,836,665 -193,286,332 Jun 16 8,003,852 75,726,724 -67,722,872 Jun 9 2,810,252 191,837,221 -189,026,9