China's Juneyao Air aims to raise $300 mln in Shanghai IPO

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Juneyao Airlines, a small privately owned carrier, said it aims to raise 1.9 billion yuan ($304 million)in an initial public offering in Shanghai to fund its fleet expansion.

The Shanghai-based carrier plans to issue up to 200 million shares or 29 percent of its enlarged total equity, according to a prospectus released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ahead of China’s labor day holiday.

Proceeds of the listing would fund the purchase of seven Airbus Group NV A320 jets and back-up engines, it said.

Founded in 2006, Juneyao Air, 88 percent owned by the namesake group company, has been profitable in the past three years, with net income rising 34 percent to 336.5 million yuan in 2013.

During the three-year period, it also received 273.5 million yuan in subsidies from local governments desperate to attract airlines.

In the prospectus, Juneyao Air warned about the risk of fluctuating fuel prices which accounted for 47.5 percent, 51.1 percent and 49.8 percent of its costs in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively.

A depreciating yuan also poses risk for the carrier, which has 502 million yuan of in dollar-denominated debts, it added.

Spring Airlines Co Ltd, China’s first and biggest budget carrier, has also applied for a $400 million IPO in Shanghai to fund its fleet expansion.