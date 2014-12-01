Jungheinrich to replace Sky Deutschland in German mid-cap index

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German forklift truck maker Jungheinrich will enter Germany’s mid-cap index , replacing Sky Deutschland, which is dropping out after being taken over by Sky Plc.

“Due to the takeover of Sky Deutschland by Sky Plc, the free float of Sky Deutschland AG has dropped to 9.96 percent, making it ineligible for index inclusion,” Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on Monday.

German railway logistics group VTG will take Jungheinrich’s place in the German small-cap index.

The changes will be effective as of Dec. 4, Deutsche Boerse said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Heinrich)