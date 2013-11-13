FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juniper appoints Barclays executive Shaygan Kheradpir CEO
November 13, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Juniper appoints Barclays executive Shaygan Kheradpir CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc named Barclays Plc’s chief operations and technology officer, Shaygan Kheradpir, as successor to Chief Executive Kevin Johnson.

Kheradpir joined Barclays in January 2011. Before that, he was executive vice-president and chief information and technical officer at Verizon Communications Inc.

He will take up his new job on Jan. 1, Juniper said on Wednesday.

Barclays’ head of compliance and regulation, Hector Sants, also resigned from the British bank on Wednesday.

Johnson, who has been CEO since September 2008, said in July he would retire once a successor was found.

Juniper’s shares were up 1.4 percent at $19.31 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

