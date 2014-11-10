FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juniper CEO Kheradpir resigns after differences with board
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Juniper CEO Kheradpir resigns after differences with board

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned, one year after he was hired from Barclays Plc to head the company.

His resignation followed a review by Juniper’s board of his leadership and conduct in a negotiation with a customer, the company said in a statement.

Rami Rahim, who was executive vice president and general manager for development and innovation, will replace Kheradpir. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

