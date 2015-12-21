FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cisco reviewing product code after Juniper software was altered
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Cisco reviewing product code after Juniper software was altered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that it is reviewing its product code for “malicious modification” in the wake of rival Juniper Networks Inc’s disclosure last week that it had found unauthorized code in its firewall software.

The company said in a blog posting that it so far has “no indication of unauthorized code” in its products, but that it was conducting an additional review to make sure it had not been tampered with.

“Although our normal practices should detect unauthorized software, we recognize that no process can eliminate all risk,” the blog said. “Our additional review includes penetration testing and code reviews by engineers with deep networking and cryptography experience.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.